South Africa: Good News As South Africa Affirms Its Commitment to Accountability for International Crimes

26 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh

On 11 June, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to block the International Criminal Court (ICC) from action against US citizens. Trump's order stated that the ICC actions were 'illegitimate' and 'impede the critical national security and foreign policy work of United States Government and allied officials, and thereby threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States'.

On the 23 June 2020, 67* member states endorsed a statement in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the release of the United States of America Executive Order of 11 June 2020. The executive order sets up travel restrictions and economic sanctions such as freezing assets of certain persons associated with the ICC. The order aims to discourage the ICC in asserting jurisdiction over American citizens.

The US attempt to prevent the opening of investigations, carrying out of arrests, detentions and prosecutions against US citizens alleged to have committed international crimes, can only be described as the behaviour of a bully. While the 67 state parties confirmed their unwavering support for the court as an independent and impartial judicial institution, they also indicated their opposition to the executive order. The statement embodies the ICC member states'...

