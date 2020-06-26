South Africa: Russell Crowe's Unhinged Will Be One of the First Films to Screen in SA Cinemas Again

26 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Eloff

Empire Entertainment in a statement to the media announced it would be releasing the psychologic thriller Unhinged in South African cinemas this August.

The local distribution company said the film by director Derrick Borte will be available in cinemas nationwide on 28 August.

This would make it one of the first films to be screened in cinemas again after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Level 3 lockdown regulations would be relaxed allowing cinemas and theatres to open their doors again.

Both Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor told Channel24 they were working together to safely reopen cinemas in South Africa under strict safety protocols that would include "extensive social distancing in cinemas and foyer space, limited seating capacity, online ticket sales, access to hand sanitiser, disinfecting high-touch point areas, nightly deep-cleaning, wearing of masks and other PPEs and training staff in health, hygiene and other preventative protocols".

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

Unhinged starring starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her car horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. "Road rage" doesn't begin to describe what he's about to do to her and everyone she knows. The film is directed by Derrick Borte ( American Dreamer ) and also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

"The film's tremendous reception is a true testament to its universal relatability and global appeal," said Crystal Bourbeau, Head of Acquisitions and International at Solstice - the film's international distributor.

Crystal added: "We are thrilled to be bringing Unhinged to cinemas worldwide with our international partners, giving audiences everywhere a good reminder of why they love going to the movies."

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.