South Africa: Russell Crowe's Unhinged Will Be One of the First Films to Screen in SA Cinemas Again

Empire Entertainment in a statement to the media announced it would be releasing the psychologic thriller Unhinged in South African cinemas this August.

The local distribution company said the film by director Derrick Borte will be available in cinemas nationwide on 28 August.

This would make it one of the first films to be screened in cinemas again after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Level 3 lockdown regulations would be relaxed allowing cinemas and theatres to open their doors again.

Both Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor told Channel24 they were working together to safely reopen cinemas in South Africa under strict safety protocols that would include "extensive social distancing in cinemas and foyer space, limited seating capacity, online ticket sales, access to hand sanitiser, disinfecting high-touch point areas, nightly deep-cleaning, wearing of masks and other PPEs and training staff in health, hygiene and other preventative protocols".

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

Unhinged starring starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her car horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. "Road rage" doesn't begin to describe what he's about to do to her and everyone she knows. The film is directed by Derrick Borte ( American Dreamer ) and also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

"The film's tremendous reception is a true testament to its universal relatability and global appeal," said Crystal Bourbeau, Head of Acquisitions and International at Solstice - the film's international distributor.

Crystal added: "We are thrilled to be bringing Unhinged to cinemas worldwide with our international partners, giving audiences everywhere a good reminder of why they love going to the movies."

Source: Channel24