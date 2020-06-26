Malawi: Times Published Article Irks Khuda Muyaba

Polokwane FC striker Khuda Muyaba has expressed anger with a newspaper article published by the Daily Times dated 23rd June, 2020 in which the paper reported that the player and another Malawian defender Dennis Chembezi will have a salary cut in June as punishment for gaining weight.

Muyaba reacted through a post on social media by posting two screen shots of conversations with the author of the article Williams Gondwa.

The screen shots were accompaned by a brief message 'God forgive this man' reffering to the author.

In an interview withfrom his base in South Africa in Tuesday, Muyaba told Nyasa Times that the published article was not a mistake.

He said they aimed at increasing sales.

"This is not a mistake. Akufuna kugulitsa news yawo [They just want to sell their newspaper]" he said.

He however expressed concern that the development may tarnish his image.

In South Africa and most of the countries who run their leagues professionally control the diets of their players and those who gain alot of weight during off season breaks gets a punishment of salary cut.