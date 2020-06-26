Kenya: KWS Speaks on Claims of Road Being Built Through Nairobi National Park

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has dismissed claims that a new expressway is being built next to the standard gauge railway line that passes through Nairobi national park.

According to KWS, the claims are false and the only construction going on is the improvement of the road joining KWS headquarters to central workshop inside the park.

"KWS has recently noted reports appearing in social media platforms insinuating that there is a new express was road being built next to the SGR passing through Nairobi national park. This is not true," read part of the statement.

"A local contractor engaged by KWS is improving the road joining KWS headquarters to central workshop inside the park. Currently, he is scooping murram from a quarry near the SGR for use on the existing murram road."

A picture capturing lions resting on top of a heap of sand and a bulldozer on the side, went viral on Wednesday morning eliciting varied reactions from Kenyans.

