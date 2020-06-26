Tanzania: Govt Opening Up Tourism Despite Pandemi

26 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Charles Kombe

Tanzania's move to reopen the country to tourism has been welcomed by many in the industry.  However, some tour operators worry that the government's lack of candor on the extent of COVID-19 infections will keep foreign tourists away.

International flights and parks were closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing foreign tourism to a halt.

Tanzania's Mikumi National Park — which attracted around 50,000 tourists last year, about 40 percent of them foreigners — is seeing visitors slowly return after the government in May allowed flights and tourism to resume. Howver, most of those visitors are locals.

"We come to Mikumi to ... refresh from the quarantine," said Yaasir El-Haaq, a Tanzanian tourist. "Just to have a bit of fresh air so we come here for a weekend."

President John Magufuli in May declared Tanzania had defeated the virus — a claim that health experts and the country's neighbors dismiss.

Dozens of Tanzanian truckers have since tested positive for COVID-19 at Kenya's border, while Tanzania has refused to release coronavirus infection figures since April.

Nonetheless, Tanzanian authorities say this is the right time to open up for tourists.

Minister of Natural Resources & Tourism Hamis Kigwangalla says his ministry is observing all the preventive measures.

In Tanzania, "the number of cases, hospitalization, and death has completely (been) going down over the past few weeks," he said. "And ... we have put in place all the necessary measures for prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

But not everyone in Tanzania's tourism industry is convinced. Some say the government's lack of honesty with coronavirus infection numbers could keep visitors away.

Raymond Kisasembe, managing director of Patriot Tours & Safaris Ltd., worries because the tourism sector depends on customers from outside the country.

The tourism industry accounts for about 17 percent of the Tanzania's gross domestic product.

While opening to tourists could bolster the economy, how Tanzania handles the pandemic could have a much longer-term effect.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.