South Africa: Two Held for Theft of Copper Cables Estimated At R500 000

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has welcomed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the theft of non-ferrous metals.

The two suspects aged 18 and 35 were arrested yesterday at Garuele village in the Batlharos policing precinct at about 18:00. Three other suspects managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched for their arrest. A Nissan Double Cab bakkie used by the suspects has been confiscated as it was used in the commission of an offence.

Police at Batlharos received information about theft of copper and the information was immediately operationalised. Members of Batlharos Visible Policing were activated and managed to arrest the two suspects. Anyone with information about the three suspects who are on the run is requested to contact the Station Commander of Batlharos, Col Sophie Masombuka at 082 302 0365 or police at 08600 10111.

"The arrest of the suspects will assist in curbing the damage to power supply, telecommunication and water supply infrastructures which are crucial to our communities," remarked General Shivuri.

The Provincial Commissioner further thanked members of the community for their invaluable information and urged them to continue assisting the police in unmasking the perpetrators.

The suspects are expected to appear before the local Magistrates Court tomorrow, 26 June 2020.

Police investigation continues.