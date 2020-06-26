Rwanda: Turkey Donates COVID-19 Medical Supplies to Rwanda, Repatriates Stranded Nationals

25 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The Turkish government on Monday, June 22 organized a repatriation flight for its nationals who were stranded in Rwanda due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

As a measure against the spread of Covid-19, commercial flights in Rwanda have been on halt since March, a factor that meant that a number of people would not find it easy to move in or out of the country.

As a means of assisting its citizens to return home, Turkey sent a flight to the Kigali International Airport and carried 37 Turkish nationals and six third-country nationals to İstanbul - its capital.

While coming to Kigali, the aircraft came carrying 14 Rwandans that had been stranded in Turkey.

Meanwhile, according to information from the Turkish embassy in Rwanda, on the same flight, the government of Turkey sent 50,000 facemasks donated to Rwanda while a private company in Turkey also sent in 40,000 masks to assist Rwandan authorities to tackle the virus outbreak.

The supplies were handed over by Burcu Çevik, the Turkish Ambassador to Rwanda today June 25 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Guillaume Kavaruganda the Director-General for Europe, America and International Organization thanked Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Turkey for this donation intended to strengthen the efforts to fight against Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Kavaruganda said that the facemasks will be vital for the healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19, protecting them from contracting the virus.

He added that Rwanda is committed to working with Turkey to implement priority areas of cooperation including education, training programs for police and diplomats, bilateral consultations and trade.

Ambassador Çevik commended the efforts of Rwanda against the spread of virus in the country, which derived its effectiveness from strong leadership, rapid and active implementation of measures.

She also emphasized that Turkey and Rwanda have been in close cooperation in many fields including education, trade and investments, capacity building and training, security, empowerment of women.

She underlined that health could be another important new dimension for the upcoming period.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.