Tanzania: Klm and Emirates to Resume Operations in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority has announced that more airlines are expected to resume scheduled flights to the Julius Nyerere International Airport including KLM who start operations on June 30.

This was said by TCAA director general Mr Hamza Johari who said Emirates was on the other hand expected to resume flights on July 15.

Tanzania opened its air space on May 18, with Ethiopian Airlines becoming the first to fly in passengers on June 1, whereas Qatar Airways returned on June 16.

He was speaking on Wednesday June 24, during a webinar on Covid-19 industry restart: updates on transport of cargo air and outlook of travel industry.

"This decision has brought about new developments with tourists starting to enter the country to visit tourist attraction sights like Serengeti, Tarangire and Mt Kilimanjaro," he said.

He said the aviation sector took a hit as a result of the Covid-19 and there was a drop of aircrafts and passengers as well as revenue flow that will be determined after it is evaluated at the end of the year," he said.

He hailed the government's decision to relax the restrictions saying that it was imperative others follow suit to avoid further effects in air transport.

