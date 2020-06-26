South Africa: Angie Motshekga Boasts of 98 Percent Attendance Rate in Schools As COVID-19 Cases Climb

26 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has backed her department's decision to reopen schools amid a steady rise of Covid-19 infections in schools.

Of the number of schools that reopened on 8 June, a 98% overall class attendance was noted at South African schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said this is testament to parents' support of the department's decision to reopen schools.

"Parents have responded. The very people who are directly affected are supporting the move. They would have not sent 98% of their children to school if they were in doubt of the rationality of reopening schools."

The minister was briefing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), at a time when there are mounting calls for the department to abandon its decision to reopen schools after a significant number of schools across SA recorded positive Covid-19 cases.

In the Western Cape alone, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer confirmed at the minister's briefing that more than 700 educators and 88 learners had tested positive for coronavirus in the province since schools reopened. With more than 50,000 confirmed cases, the province accounts for most of South Africa's positive coronavirus infections.

Western Cape NCOP member Maurencia Gillion raised concern over the handling of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

