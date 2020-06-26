Namibia: Hangana Abalone Signs Agreement With Nafau

24 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Following what was described as a successful and fruitful negotiation process, Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group subsidiary, Hangana Seafood, last week signed a new recognition and procedural agreement for Hangana Abalone based in Lüderitz, with the Namibia Food & Allied Workers Union (Nafau). The agreement benefits 41 Hangana Abalone employees.

Hangana Seafood Human Capital Manager, Bianca Muller said: "The agreement will ensure that the relationship between the management of Hangana Abalone and Nafau is further strengthened, to ensure that Hangana Abalone and its employees can resolve workplace industrial relations matters in an amicable way."

Nafau branch organiser Moses Ruben, at the signing ceremony, said the agreement would pave the way for workers to be represented equitably and to provide a meaningful service to the union members.

"The union and its members are happy to have reached an agreement and will support all endeavours by the company in accordance with the recognition agreement," said Ruben.

