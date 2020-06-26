Sudan: Eritrean President Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — Eritrean Head of State, Isaias Afwerki, on Thursday, arrived in a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, LT-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan on progress of the Sudanese Eritrean relations and means for boosting bilateral cooperation.

He was received, at the airport by the Head of the SC and a number of government's senior officials.

The Eritrean President will meet, during the visit, the SC Deputy Chairman, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo and Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk.