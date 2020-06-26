Namibia: New Trial Date for Yemeni Murder Accused

The Windhoek Regional Court is scheduled to hear the case of a Yemeni national who is accused of killing a man over a million-dollar deal that turned sour in 2016.

Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, who is currently out on bail, is scheduled to take the stand on 1 October.

The 41-year-old father of four will take the accused stand on a charge of murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the shooting incident that took place during the night of 31 July to 1 August 2016 in an open space in Kleine Kuppe.

The prosecution is alleging that Al-Hersh shot Malian national Gamby Baya because of unlawful money dealings that turned sour.

It is alleged that the deceased could not account for the money he was asked to exchange. Baya allegedly failed to account for US$150 000 (N$2.1 million- exchange rate at the time) of US$500 000 (N$7.3 million - exchange rate at the time) which then resulted in his execution.

According to the substantial facts on the charge sheet, Al-Hersh unlawfully and with intent killed Baya at an open space in Kleine Kuppe.

Police reports indicate that Baya was discovered with a gunshot wound between his eyes. The report further indicates that Baya was shot in the head while he was seated in his Hyundai Elantra 2014 model car.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Olympia residential area.

During his arrest on 2 August 2016 in Ongwediva, Al-Hersh was allegedly found in possession of more than N$70 000, an amount which the police allegedly could not link to the victim.

Al-Hersh has denied any wrongdoing in connection to the death of Baya.

During his bail hearing, Al-Hersh admitted that he was in the company of Baya on that day. He, however, denies killing him.

The accused who is the only witness to the crime testified that he was together with Baya and they drove together to Kleine Kuppe.

Baya was allegedly going to settle a debt with a certain Osam.

During the meeting, Baya allegedly informed Osam that he had no money, which angered Osam, who then shot Baya in the face.

Al-Hersh allegedly drove away from the scene after Osam threatened him.

It is still unclear whether the police managed to establish the existence of Osam and question him on this matter.