Africa: Resumption of African Competitions - CAF Prescribes Guidelines

Football championships were suspended in Africa and the world in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the resumption, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has prescribed some new guidelines to guide member associations ahead of the restart of activities on the continent. A statement on the continental body's website said that the guidelines were put together by the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical and Development Department as well as a team of experts.

CAF's 27-page document titled "CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa" emphasizes on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element before leagues can resume. The plan highlights effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.

The recommendations include: gathering all the teams in a city and this until the end of the championship, each team must be made up of 23 players, 10 members of the technical and medical staff, match officials, the media and all those who work in the stadiums during the match will all have to take the test, mask ports for substitutes and supervisors on the side-lines, no press conference except flash interviews for players; and flash interviews to be conducted respecting the physical distancing of two metres and more. CAF also recommended that every member association should ban exchange of shirts, accept the use of five substitutes, drinking break 30 and 75 minutes and discourage spitting on the field, and ensure the federations have the means to guarantee the tests.

It is also the view of CAF that football activities are secondary to the well-being of those who wish to participate. The CAF Executive Committee is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 via video-conference and will make pronouncements on the recommendations by the respective Standing Committees