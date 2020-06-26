Zimbabwe: Our MPs Will Not Fall for Material Benefits to Ditch Party - MDC Alliance

MDC Alliance says its remaining MPs will not be tempted to abandon the party out of material interests presented by continued threats of a recall from the house by the rival MDC-T led by reinstated party leader Thokozani Khupe.

This follows another round of expulsions on nine party legislators to bring to 13, the number of expelled legislators elected on a party ticket in 2018.

Reacting to the expulsions, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere accused the current Zanu PF led administration of abusing state institutions to subvert the will of the people.

"We take the firm view that the state institutions, including parliament are being abused to reverse the will of the people and replace it with an unholy alliance between Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ms Thokozani Khupe," Mahere said in a statement.

She called the expulsions as the continuation of electoral theft by Zanu PF adding "the block calls are a regrettable act of MPs intimidation who have refused to be part of Zanu PF".

While a handful of party MPs have jumped ship and were now in the Khupe camp, Mahere insisted the rest have chosen to remain true to their conscience and will not fall for material benefits availed by one siding with the enemy.

She insisted the remaining MDC-Alliance MPs will be guided by conscience and not material interest.

Said Mahere, "The thinking is that our MPs will be guided by material interests not by their conscience, however, unlike those who have chosen political expediency, we firmly believe that the majority of our MPs who represent the will of the people, will be guided."