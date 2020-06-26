Zimbabwe: Language Barrier Delays Shooting Chinese Boss Court Hearing

A Chinese gold miner who allegedly shot and injured two employees in Gweru following a wage dispute Tuesday appeared before a Gweru magistrate facing charges of attempted murder.

Zhang Xuelin (41) appeared before magistrate Edwin Marecha facing charges of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Wendy Chikwaira and Kennedy Tachiona, aged 39.

Xuelin, who was represented by Ignatius Mupfiga of Gundu and Dube Legal practitioners, brought his own uncertified interpreter but the magistrate raised concern over the issue. He was not asked to plead.

The state and Xuelin's lawyers agreed they should avail a professional interpreter during the next hearing.

Magistrate Marecha remanded the accused in custody to the 7th of July 2020.

Fredrick Macheza prosecuted.