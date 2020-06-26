Eritrea: President Isaias Arrives in Khartoum

25 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Khartoum for three-day working visit to the Sudan on invitation of Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council.

Upon arrival at Khartoum International Airport, President Isaias was accorded warm welcome by Gen. Abdel Fatak al Burhan.

In their first meeting today, President Isaias Afwerki and Gen, Abdel Fatah al Burhan reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and regional cooperation since the changes in the Sudan and the region.

The two leaders also agreed to bolster joint efforts to advance the ambitious plans of the two countries for bilateral relationship as well as regional integration.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

