Eritrea: More Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — Contribution to bolster the National Fund to combat VOVID-19 pandemic is continuing.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, employees of Amberbeb Share Company contributed 354 thousand and 757 Nakfa, Orotta Metal Work 17 thousand and 758 Nakfa, Orotta Metal Wok workers association 5 thousand Nakf, employees of Seafe sub-zone administration 9 thousand and 78 Nakfa, Eritrean workers at German Embassy 16 thousand Nakfa, small businesses and cooperative associations in Anseba, Southern and Central region contributed a total of 106 thousand and 832 Nakfa.

Likewise, the residents of Foro and Adi-Keih sub-zones extended food items to disadvantaged families in their areas while a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to six months.