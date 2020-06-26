Somalia: South West President Fires Minister in Mini Cabinet Reshuffle

The president of Southwest of Somalia Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagaren) has on Wednesday fired two ministers from his cabinet in new changes.

In a dispatch statement from the office of the president deputy state minister for the constitution, Abdullahi Warsame Dofan and state minister for fisheries and marine resources Abdullahi Abdille Haji were fired.

The state president also appointed new ministers and deputy minister as follows:

Mohamed Abdirahman Nur - Minister for constitution.

Ilyas said Ali (Qalinle) - Minister of Petroleum and minerals resources.

Abdimalik Ibrahim Abdulle - Minister of Interior and Local Government.

Adan Mohamed Osman - Deputy minister for the constitution.

Olad Mohamed Ali - Deputy minister for the ministry of security.

Shamsa Sheikh Ibrahim - Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights.

Ahmed Derow Ahmed - Deputy minister of labour.

Mohamed Moalim Abdulle - Deputy minister for the ministry of fisheries and marine resources.