Somalia: Parliament to Have 30 Percent Women After House Approval

25 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The lower house has approved a bill providing for a 30% quota for women in the Somali parliament. Although the parliament has yet to ratify the bill, it is one more step towards the feminization of politics in Somalia.

It is a long-term struggle in a society that is both patriarchal and traditionalist, but progress is visible. In the early 2000s, women accounted for only 8% of parliamentarians. By 2012, they were 14%. Today, 80 women sit in both houses of parliament, almost a quarter of the positions. But the 30% mark, which has been debated for years, has never been crossed.

With this promising vote, activists hope to break the glass ceiling. The text was approved by a large majority, with only seven votes against, proof of a change of mentality, even if there are some disgruntled people.

Actually, some men with political ambitions see the gender quota as an obstacle that could thwart their plans.

It remains to be seen whether this text is endorsed, and to what extent it is applied.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.