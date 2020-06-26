Nigeria: What the Weather Will Look Like Between Friday and Sunday - NIMET

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy and rainy conditions from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja, said the observation revealed ample rainfall recorded over most parts of the country in the past 24hours.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are, however, still the prevalent weather over the country.

"For Friday, cloudy conditions with chances of overnight thunderstorms to affect Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Gombe axis in the morning hours are anticipated.

"Later in the day, there are prospects of a few thunderstorms to affect parts of Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna and environs.

"The central cities should be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Abuja, Kwara and Niger axis during the morning hours," it said.

NiMet predicted a few thunderstorms likely over Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi and Abuja in the afternoon and evening periods.

It further predicted prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akure, Ado, Ikom, Obudu and Abakaliki axis with the rest of the region in cloudy condition.

The agency envisaged widespread thunderstorms over the inland cities of the south later in the afternoon and evening periods.

It forecast the coastal region likely to experience intermittent thunderstorms and rains with better prospects during the afternoon and evening periods.

"For Saturday, there are prospects of morning thunderstorms over most parts of the region, places like Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Zaria and Taraba axis.

"Later in the afternoon and evening periods, thunderstorms are likely, over some parts of Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano and Katsina axis.

"It should be predominantly cloudy over the central cities with chances of morning thunderstorms to affect parts of Nassarawa, Abuja, Benue and Kogi state, "it said.

According to it, as the day progresses, most places in the region should expect more thunderstorms, places like Abuja, Niger, Kwara and Plateau axis in the afternoon and evening periods.

The agency predicted widespread thunderstorms over the inland cities of the south in the morning hours.

It further predicted inland cities like Abakaliki, Enugu, Owerri, Ado, Oshogbo, Akure and Ibadan to witness a few thunderstorms and rains in the afternoon and evening period.

Nimet envisaged chances of intermittent thunderstorms and rains over the coastal region during the forecast period.

"For Sunday, a few parts of the northern region such as Kano, Kaduna, Zaria, Zamfara and environs have prospects overnight into early morning thunderstorms.

"A few thunderstorms are likely over most parts of the north eastern flank with the rest of the region in cloudy conditions later in the afternoon and evening period.

"The central cities are to experience a few morning thunderstorms over Nassarawa, Plateau, Abuja, Benue and Kogi axis, "it said.

According to it, a few thunderstorms are envisaged over Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi and Jos in the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet predicted the inland cities of the south to expect light rains in the morning with better prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the afternoon and evening period.

It envisaged intermittent thunderstorms and rains over the coast cities during the forecast period.

NAN