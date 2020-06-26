Liberia: Extension of State of Emergency Worries Motorcyclists Leader

25 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Following the extension of the State of Emergency by President George Manneh Weah by additional 30 days, Bong County Motorcycle Union president Sam Elliot says he is worried that lives might get unbearable for the ordinary people.

The June 22, 2020 proclamation extending the State of Emergency quotes President Weah as saying that despite the measures that have been put in place to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the country, cases and deaths from the disease continue to rise.

According to President Weah, all citizens are now required to be indoors by 6:00 pm instead of the previous 9:00 pm timeframe.

But Mr. Elliot believes that the decision by the president is only intended to create hardship for the Liberian people, many of whom are currently struggling to find a daily meal.

He laments that the government needs to do more in the fight against the Covid-19, especially doubling support for ordinary citizens during this difficult period of the country. Mr. Elliot wants the Government of Liberia to support hospitals and healthcare workers across the country which he thinks will be a significant contribution to the fight against coronavirus.

In spite of the challenges he mentioned, Mr. Elliot stresses the need for citizens to adhere to the health protocols by putting to practice measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health.-Edited by Winston W. Parley

