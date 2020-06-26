Namibia: Domestic Worker Arrested for Murder

24 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

A 22-year-old Angolan national employed as a domestic worker in Omusati region was arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man in the neck with a kitchen knife on Friday evening.

The incident happened at Okadhiya Koshumba village. According to the police, it is alleged the victim Sakaria Itonywa (40) and the suspect lived in the same house.

In a separate matter, a 60-year-old man from Tses was arrested for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death with a knife in the neck on Saturday evening. The incident happened at farm Koichas.

The deceased is identified as Josef Isaak. His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot dead another man with a pistol on Sunday evening in Windhoek's Okuryangava. The victim was identified as Ndakomani Nghidamusha.

"The motive of killing is still unknown," read the crime incident report.

An attempted murder case was opened after an off-duty soldier (55) shot and wounded a 30-year-man on his foot on Friday evening at Freedom Square in Windhoek.

"It is alleged the victim is related to the suspect's girlfriend. The suspect allegedly found people drinking and he fired a shot which struck the victim," said the police. Police investigations continue.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.