Malawi's Remarkable Election - and Fresh Opportunity

With all but three of the 28 districts counted, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday 25 June gave opposition leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera what appears to be an unassailable lead of 60% to the 39% of President Peter Mutharika in the election held this week.

On Tuesday 23 June, Malawi went back to the polls for the second time in 13 months, the 2019 election having been declared null and void by the country's highest court on account of a raft of election irregularities. The most notable of these was the copious use of correcting fluid on ballot tallies, leading to the moniker "The Tippex Election".

The court's decision in early February was the moment when everything changed.

What followed was the creation of a broad "Tonse Alliance" which united the leading opposition candidates - Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party and Saulos Chilima of the United Transformation Movement. This broke previous regional, class and generational divides, ensuring that the incumbent Peter Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party could no longer effectively divide and rule with the aim of governing as the largest minority.

Another big change was enforced by Covid-19.

International observer teams from the European Union, African Union and...