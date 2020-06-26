Tanzania: Yanga Coach Breaks Ice On Team's Blunt Striking

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Luc Eymael reiterated that goal scoring remains a big challenge among his players after being held to a third consecutive draw by Namungo FC.

Yanga maintained their third slot on the table as they had to roar back from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw in the dying minutes of the epic top flight league match at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was David Molinga who netted a brace after coming in from the bench to cancel out two goals netted by Namungo's Charles Manyama who had a sparkling match on the day.

However, reacting after the game, Eymael repeated that poor finishing is the biggest challenge facing his side despite him doing everything possible to train them on how to put the ball behind the net.

"The problem is finishing and we are working on it every day. I do not even know what else I should do. Everything was there during the game but players couldn't push the ball into the net, what can I do? "I had to substitute, a holding midfielder and replaced him with a striker so that we can equalise. People thought by doing that, I was crazy but I am smatter than them," said Eymael furiously.

He added that he was happy to see his charges fighting the battle to the end but said he was not impressed with the results.

"In the first half, we could have scored a minimum of three goals to one basing on the clear chances we created, but as I have already said, we are facing a serious scoring problem," said him.

Again, the coach was not satisfied with the two goals which were ruled out offside saying he could not understand why the goals were disallowed.

"Perhaps I can understand the offside claim of the first goal, but with the second goal, you cannot deny such a goal for an offside," said he.

Eymael also attacked the tendency of some Namungo players who were buying time through falling on the ground frequently saying that is not what football is all about.

However, Eymael disclosed that the chance to finish on the second place this season is still open to them despite failing to win against Azam in their previous match of which he conceded that Azam were denied one clear penalty and a goal just like his side.

On his part, Namungo coach Thiery Hitimana partly blamed the referee for letting the second equalising goal for Yanga to stand despite being scored after the end of the added time.

"I do not like to talk more about referees but we conceded after the end of the added time and the referee allowed the goal. Anyway, we are satisfied with the one point we have garnered," he said.

Meanwhile Young Africans defender Lamine Moro has been slapped a three-match ban by the Premier league Board (TPLB) following for un-sportsmanship foul he committed on JKT Tanzania player Mwinyi Kazimoto at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma during their Premier League match last week.

Apart from that the Ghanaian central defender has been fined 500,000/-by the board for the indisciplinary act during the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The board has advised the management of Yanga to counsel the defender on the issue of a fair play and sportsmanship.

The offended player, Kazimoto who also got a marching order for reacting angrily on the foul, was also shown straight red card for un sportsmanship behavior. The TPLB has slapped Kazimoto with a two- match ban.

The defender himself had apologized to Kazimoto through his social media page for the offence which was gentlemanly accepted by the JKT skipper's and was supported by his Coach Luc Eymael who also took his time to apologise for the misconduct done by his defender on the day.

"I want to apologise to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and to the opponent for the overreaction of my player. It was a tough battle for both sides and Moro is a human being. "But sorry for that. I want to also apologise to the JKT Tanzania player about the overreaction. Moro is a good guy not a fighter. It happens to everybody and I am sorry for TFF and JKT Tanzania," Eymael said.