Tanzania: Phenomenal Turnout for JPM's Polls Bid

ZANZIBAR youths, elders and women turned out in big numbers to sponsor President John Magufuli for the second term presidency on the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket.

The big turnout is a reflection of massive support that Dr Magufuli enjoys in the Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago, thanks to his outstanding leadership, the ruling party's members testified here yesterday.

Unguja North CCM Regional Chairman Iddi Ame, who coordinated the sponsorship search in the region, described his work as simple because, "Majority CCM members approve President Magufuli's leadership... he deserves another term to lead the United Republic of Tanzania to propel more social and economic development."

Unguja South CCM District Chairman Hassan Mrisho commended all members who volunteered to back the CCM Union presidential aspirant, saying wananchi have nurtured high expectations for five more prosperous years under Dr Magufuli's sterling leadership.

"Majority Zanzibaris have been impressed by President Magufuli's performance during his first term in office...they look forward for more social and economic prosperity in the next five years," said Mr Mrisho.

He said the number of CCM members who emerged to sup- port their national chairman for the Union presidency was even beyond the district leadership's expectations, "President Magufuli has indeed excelled in his job," he further remarked.

Marumbi villager and CCM member Foum Juma expressed his satisfaction with Dr Magufuli's leadership during the last five years, expressing great hopes on the second term of his fifth phase presidency.

"I have come here to sponsor Dr Magufuli's second term presidential bid because I am impressed by his leadership in the first term ...I look forward to more social and economic development," he said.

CCM West Regional Chairman Mohamed Rajab, who administered the drive in the region, said about 300 party members turned out to support President Magufuli in the presidential race.

The exercise of collecting sponsors for Dr Magufuli has been completed with guarantors garnered in all five regions of Zanzibar.