Tanzania: Draw With Police Tanzania Angers Alliance Coach

ALLIANCE FC head coach Kessy Mziray said he was not happy with his team's 1-1 draw with Police Tanzania in the Premier League match at Nyamagana stadium in Mwanza on Wednesday.

Alliance goal was netted by Martin Kiggi in the 49th minute while the former Young Africans midfielder, Pius Buswita equalised for Police Tanzania in the 78th minute.

Speaking after the match, Mziray said his mid fielders didn't perform well their duties, especially in the second half and they failed to follow his instructions, something that he said to have led them to the painful draw.

He further added his team created a lot of chances, but managed to utilise only one of them.

He further said they will work hard to make sure the team's defence line is improved because it has allowed many goals so far.

Mziray said his team played very well in the first half and their opponent played well in last twenty minutes.

Alliance FC who are still languishing in the relegation zone, whereby they are placed 18th on the league table after gathering 33 points from 31 outings. They have won eight, drawn nine and lost 14 matches.

On his side, Police Tanzania head coach, Malale Hamsini said both team played well but their opponents dominated the game in the first half.

He added during the last 30 minutes his team dominated and it was this time when they managed to net an equaliser. He focuses on their next match against Mbao FC on Saturday at CCM Kirumba stadium.