Liberia: Police question Orange CEO

Police authorities in Monrovia say they are questioning Orange Liberia CEO, Mr. Mamadou Coulibaly, following the arrest of six persons during a violent protest here early Thursday morning near the Nigerian House.

The protest was said to have been staged by members of the Council of Patriots (CoP), which led two successive demonstrations here against the Weah led government.

It is not yet clear how the GSM Company Chief Executive Officer has come to be linked with the Thursday June 25 protest, but police said there have been speculation that the company has sponsored most of the violent protests here.

But the CoP head, Henry Costa recently told journalist here via a video news conference that is group was poised to stage a demonstration against the government over the surcharge imposed on GSM companies here.

Speaking to this paper via mobile Thursday evening, the spokesman of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Mr. Moses Carter says the Orange Liberia executive is being questioned on grounds that the Orange Family has been having contacts with the protesters prior to the incident.

Carter notes that it's left with them to disprove what police have been hearing about their connection with the protesters, adding that the LNP will go for anyone involved in disturbances.

He explains that the six persons arrested are being held in connection to the protest which resulted in a road block at Nigerian House, preventing smooth movement of vehicles and peaceful citizens and residents here.

Carter indicates that the protesters took to the street to protest against the government's decision to enforce a surcharge imposed on the GSM companies here for voice calls and data.

According to Carter, the police engaged the protesters, informing them that their action was counterproductive to the pace and security of the country.

However, he says the protesters who claimed they represented pressure group Council of Patriots (COP) went ahead to set roadblocks, set car tires alight and prevented the free movement of peaceful citizens, strictly acting against the peace and security of the country. He warns that police will go for whoever that is connected to this protest. Riot police were deployed to the scene and made arrests.