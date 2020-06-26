Namibia: Geingob Mourns Departed MP

24 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

President Hage Geingob has paid tribute to the loved ones of the late Republican Party (RP) parliamentarian Clara //Gowases.

//Gowases, a long serving member of parliament, died last week after battling cancer.

"//Gowases, hailing from the //Kharas region, was a teacher by profession, displaying a selfless character by assisting our young people to become knowledgeable and model citizens of Namibia, just like she was," Geingob said.

The head of state said as a long serving MP, //Gowases' contributions to political discourse and debate would be sorely missed.

"Indeed, she was an exemplar to all aspiring young politicians, especially our women, that through continuous effort, sacrifice and strong-will, one can rise to the high ranks of political leadership and thereby contribute to the growth of Namibia's governance architecture," he said.

"We therefore pray to the Lord to come close to the //Gowases family, during these difficult days of loss and mourning, to mend their broken hearts and to heal their crushed spirits."

RP president Henk Mudge told this publication yesterday that

//Gowases will be laid to rest in Windhoek this weekend. He said a memorial service would be held by MPs today at Pentecostal Protestant Church in Windhoek followed by another remembrance service on tomorrow for the public.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.