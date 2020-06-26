Namibia: Geingob Mourns Departed MP

President Hage Geingob has paid tribute to the loved ones of the late Republican Party (RP) parliamentarian Clara //Gowases.

//Gowases, a long serving member of parliament, died last week after battling cancer.

"//Gowases, hailing from the //Kharas region, was a teacher by profession, displaying a selfless character by assisting our young people to become knowledgeable and model citizens of Namibia, just like she was," Geingob said.

The head of state said as a long serving MP, //Gowases' contributions to political discourse and debate would be sorely missed.

"Indeed, she was an exemplar to all aspiring young politicians, especially our women, that through continuous effort, sacrifice and strong-will, one can rise to the high ranks of political leadership and thereby contribute to the growth of Namibia's governance architecture," he said.

"We therefore pray to the Lord to come close to the //Gowases family, during these difficult days of loss and mourning, to mend their broken hearts and to heal their crushed spirits."

RP president Henk Mudge told this publication yesterday that

//Gowases will be laid to rest in Windhoek this weekend. He said a memorial service would be held by MPs today at Pentecostal Protestant Church in Windhoek followed by another remembrance service on tomorrow for the public.