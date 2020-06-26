Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Bose 'Madam Tinubu' Adewoyin, Is Dead

Bose Adewoyin, a veteran Nollywood actress famous for her role as Madam Tinubu in the 1989 classic 'Efunroye Tinubu', is dead.

The thespian passed on Tuesday morning and was buried on the same day according to Islamic rites.

Some members of the association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) broke the news of her death on Facebook.

Millennials will remember her for her sterling performance in Funke Akindele's 2010 hit movie, 'Omo Ghetto'.

She played the role of Mama Onimama in the latter, while her on-screen partner, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, played Baba Onibaba.

The movie star shot her into the limelight after playing a prominent role 'Efunroye Tinubu' written by Professor Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989.

The movie was later adapted for television and was a screen hit all through 1989/1990.

Aunty Bose, as she was fondly called, was a quintessential actress, dancer, and costumier.

She was on the contingent of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture that performed Funmi Odusolu's famous dance musical, 'ORÍ' (Destiny).

Madam Tinubu would later costume many plays for stage and screen in Nigeria and above.

She participated in many editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST.