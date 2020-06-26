Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Bose 'Madam Tinubu' Adewoyin, Is Dead

Josep Monter Martinez/Pixabay
(file photo).
24 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Bose Adewoyin, a veteran Nollywood actress famous for her role as Madam Tinubu in the 1989 classic 'Efunroye Tinubu', is dead.

The thespian passed on Tuesday morning and was buried on the same day according to Islamic rites.

Some members of the association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) broke the news of her death on Facebook.

Millennials will remember her for her sterling performance in Funke Akindele's 2010 hit movie, 'Omo Ghetto'.

She played the role of Mama Onimama in the latter, while her on-screen partner, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, played Baba Onibaba.

The movie star shot her into the limelight after playing a prominent role 'Efunroye Tinubu' written by Professor Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989.

The movie was later adapted for television and was a screen hit all through 1989/1990.

Aunty Bose, as she was fondly called, was a quintessential actress, dancer, and costumier.

She was on the contingent of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture that performed Funmi Odusolu's famous dance musical, 'ORÍ' (Destiny).

Madam Tinubu would later costume many plays for stage and screen in Nigeria and above.

She participated in many editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria Mourns Veteran Actress Bose 'Madam Tinubu' Adewoyin
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.