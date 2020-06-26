Nigeria: Veteran Actress Bose 'Madam Tinubu' Adewoyin Is Dead

24 June 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Veteran actress, Bose Adewoyin is dead. The actress was said to have passed on Tuesday morning and was buried at about in the evening same day.

Late Adewoyin is famous for her role as Madam Tinubu in 'EFUNROYE TINUBU', written by Professor Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989. EFUNROYE TINUBU was later adapted for television and was a screen hit all through 1989 and 1990.

Aunty Bose, as she was fondly called, was also a dancer and costumier and was on the contingent of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture that performed Funmi Odusolu's famous dance musical, 'ORÍ'.

Madam Tinubu would later costume many plays for stage and screen while she also acted along. She acted alongside Oga Bello (Adebayo Salami) in Funke Akindele's 'ỌMỌ GHETTO'.

She would be missed in the motion picture industry.

