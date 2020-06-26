Sudan: Foreign Ministry - U.S. State Department Report On Sudan More Positive

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed today, that the annual report of the US Department of State on terrorism for the year 2019 in its approach to Sudan came in a different and more positive way from previous years.

The Foreign Ministry noted in a press statement that the report recognized that Sudan in its new form did not support terrorism in any way, and praised the role of the transitional government in this field.

The statement considered the report as hopeful indication for the remove of the Sudan's name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which it has not left since 1993 as a result of the policies of the defunct regime in support of the organizations that sponsor international terrorism.

Following is the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The U.S. State Department released its annual terrorism report for 2019. The report, in its handling of Sudan this year, came differently from previous years, confirming that the Sudan in its new form did not supported terrorism in any way, and appreciating the role of the transitional government. The report promises that the name of Sudan will soon be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which it has not left since 1993 as a result of the reckless policies of the defunct regime in support of terrorist organizations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes contents of the report on the transitional government's cooperation with the US administration in combating terrorism, and the role that all Sudanese institutions, especially the Sudanese Armed Forces, will continue to play, and its role in securing and maintaining the country's borders from external threats, despite all the challenges and obstacles facing the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms its full cooperation with the regional and international organizations in order to eliminate the phenomenon of international terrorism in all its forms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would also like to point out that it is close to reaching a satisfactory settlement with the families of the victims of the bombings of the American embassies in Nairobi and Dar El- Salaam, which would pave the way for raising the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism soon.