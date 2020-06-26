Sudan: France Committed to Extend 700 Million Euro Support to Sudan

25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, announced, Thursday, that his country is committed to extend 700 million euro in support of Sudan.

The French minister addressing Sudan Partners Conference, in Berlin, that he said, on May.7, France will donate 10 million dollars, but for the importance of the World Bank Program Initiative of restoration of the looted assets , we will double the support to reach 60 million dollars.

The French diplomat called for the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, announcing his country's support to the arrangements that would lead to writing off Sudan's debts

He announced France readiness to host International Conference to Support the Transition Period in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.