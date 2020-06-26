Sudan: France Committed to Extend 700 Million Euro Support to Sudan

Khartoum — French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, announced, Thursday, that his country is committed to extend 700 million euro in support of Sudan.

The French minister addressing Sudan Partners Conference, in Berlin, that he said, on May.7, France will donate 10 million dollars, but for the importance of the World Bank Program Initiative of restoration of the looted assets , we will double the support to reach 60 million dollars.

The French diplomat called for the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, announcing his country's support to the arrangements that would lead to writing off Sudan's debts

He announced France readiness to host International Conference to Support the Transition Period in Sudan.