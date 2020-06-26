Sudan: Saudi Arabia Extends 10 Million Dollars in Support of Sudan

Khartoum — The Saudi State Minister for African Affairs, Ahmed Al-Gattan affirmed his country's full support to the Transition Government in Sudan.

The Saudi minister who represents his country in Sudan Partners Conference announced the commitment of the government of the Saudi Kingdom to extend 10 million dollars to Sudan through the World Bank, besides, the increase of the Saudi investment in the country to guarantee its security and stability.

Al-Gattan called on the international community to double the efforts to enable Sudan's government to maintain peace and stability.