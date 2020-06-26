Sudan: Saudi Arabia Extends 10 Million Dollars in Support of Sudan

25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Saudi State Minister for African Affairs, Ahmed Al-Gattan affirmed his country's full support to the Transition Government in Sudan.

The Saudi minister who represents his country in Sudan Partners Conference announced the commitment of the government of the Saudi Kingdom to extend 10 million dollars to Sudan through the World Bank, besides, the increase of the Saudi investment in the country to guarantee its security and stability.

Al-Gattan called on the international community to double the efforts to enable Sudan's government to maintain peace and stability.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.