Sudan: Al-Badawi Expresses Sudan Aspiration to Partnership With International Community

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi said Sudan looks forward to establishment of partnership with the international community to provide the financial and political support to the democratic transition and stability in the country.

Dr. Al-Badawi addressing the inaugural session of Sudan Partners Conference which is hosted by Germany, through the video conference outlined that the country will face the economic difficulties with determination and comprehensive reforms during the coming period, referring that the Central Bank laws will be reformed to guarantee its dependency.

The minister reviewed the challenges facing the country during the coming period, referring to the approval of the new salary structure which was initiated to support the middle class.