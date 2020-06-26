Sudan: Spain - Removing Sudan From Terrorism List Will Contribute to Economic Development

Khartoum — The Spanish Foreign Minister Maria Gonzalith Laia emphasized that the removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsor terrorism, and the easing of conditions for obtaining financing from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will contribute to help Sudan to achieve economic and development reforms.

She announced in the opening ceremony for the Sudan Partners Conference, hosted by the German capital Berlin, her country's commitment to support Sudan, saying: "We support all these efforts made by the partners, and we are aware of Sudan's need for this support to move to a new stage of development and stability", " We announce our contribution of 3 million Euros to support Sudan, and we confirm our readiness to cooperate with it" she added.

The Swedish Minister of International Cooperation and International Development on his part, expressed his admiration for the glorious December revolution, pointing to the great challenges facing Sudan, noting: "We must confront these challenges and work to support the transitional period in Sudan."

He asserted his country's support to Sudan in all fields, referring to the support and humanitarian assistance provided by his country for combating the corona pandemic in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has announced its support for Sudan during the next phase.

The UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation said: "We hope that Sudan will overcome the challenges it is facing with the cooperation of the friend countries, and the determination of its government to achieve the goals of the people of Sudan, and move to a new stage of justice, peace and stability".

The UAE Minister of State confirmed her country's support to Sudan with 500 million Dollars in the field of agriculture, announcing an initiative with the World Bank for the World Food Program, with 50 million euros for Sudan.