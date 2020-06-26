Sudan: S. Sudan Mediation Committee Delegation Arrives in Khartoum.

Khartoum — Delegation of the South Sudan Mediation Committee led by the Security Advisor of South Sudan President , the Rapporteur of the Mediation Committee, Dhio Mattuk arrived in Khartoum in a two-day visit.

Mattuk who is accompanied by the Chief Mediators of the Revolutionary Front organization said in press statements that aimed at reviewing with the government negotiating delegation some pending issues in different files, noting that the shuttle visits are one of the approved mechanisms for peace negotiations.

"we come to Khartoum with some ideas that could make a breakthrough in the peace process, knowing that it was hoped that June 20 will be a day to sign in the initials, but for some difficulties we have put in place a new plan for the success of this process and we came to meet with Sudanese negotiators and then the country's political leaderships including the Head of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister, wishing the visit would overcome obstacles" He said.