Sudan: S. Sudan Mediation Committee Delegation Arrives in Khartoum.

25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Delegation of the South Sudan Mediation Committee led by the Security Advisor of South Sudan President , the Rapporteur of the Mediation Committee, Dhio Mattuk arrived in Khartoum in a two-day visit.

Mattuk who is accompanied by the Chief Mediators of the Revolutionary Front organization said in press statements that aimed at reviewing with the government negotiating delegation some pending issues in different files, noting that the shuttle visits are one of the approved mechanisms for peace negotiations.

"we come to Khartoum with some ideas that could make a breakthrough in the peace process, knowing that it was hoped that June 20 will be a day to sign in the initials, but for some difficulties we have put in place a new plan for the success of this process and we came to meet with Sudanese negotiators and then the country's political leaderships including the Head of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister, wishing the visit would overcome obstacles" He said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.