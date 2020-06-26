Sudan: Poland Declares Readiness to Settle its U.S.$122 Million Debt On Sudan

25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Mr. Yatzyk Chabotovich, has announced his country's readiness to settle its debts on Sudan, which amount to $ 122 million, on conditions in favor of Sudan, and help in the economic development and the political situation.

The Polish Foreign Minister, noted today at the German-sponsored Sudan Partnership Conference, that Poland and Sudan have sincere relations and old cooperation, adding that one of the features of that cooperation is the long-standing commitment of his country's government to protect the cultural heritage in the Sudan, and his country's understanding of the current situation in Sudan.

He pointed out that their experience with the Sudan's affairs through Poland's presidency in the previous period to the Sudan Sanctions Committee as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, he added: "This situation gave us a deeper understanding of the range of challenges facing the new Sudanese government and for this reason we support the reform program that prepared by the transitional government, led by Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk and the Transitional Sovereign Council for the benefit of the Sudanese people."

