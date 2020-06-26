Sudan: Hamdouk - Conference Represents Sudan Powerful Return to International Community

Khartoum — Prime Minster, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, addressed, Thursday, the opening session of Sudan Partners Conference which currently on session , in Berlin.

Dr. Hamdouok said the conference represents Sudan's powerful return to the international community, appreciating the partners and friends of Sudan, especially, Germany, EU and the United Nations for the organization of the conference.

"The top priorities of the Transition Government include the realization of the comprehensive and just peace, addressing the economic crisis, the democratic role, realization of the rule of law, the restoration of the looted money and assets and strengthening of woman rights.

He underlined that the country is now moving from war, conflict and economic collapse to democratic rule and from isolation to re-integration in the international community where, it achieved some progress during the past nine months.