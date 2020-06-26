Sudan: Hamdouk - Conference Represents Sudan Powerful Return to International Community

Pixabay
(file photo).
25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minster, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, addressed, Thursday, the opening session of Sudan Partners Conference which currently on session , in Berlin.

Dr. Hamdouok said the conference represents Sudan's powerful return to the international community, appreciating the partners and friends of Sudan, especially, Germany, EU and the United Nations for the organization of the conference.

"The top priorities of the Transition Government include the realization of the comprehensive and just peace, addressing the economic crisis, the democratic role, realization of the rule of law, the restoration of the looted money and assets and strengthening of woman rights.

He underlined that the country is now moving from war, conflict and economic collapse to democratic rule and from isolation to re-integration in the international community where, it achieved some progress during the past nine months.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
International Donors Pledge Over a Billion to Sudan
Mass Grave 'From Al-Bashir Era' Found in Khartoum
Sudan War Crimes Suspect Transferred to the Hague
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.