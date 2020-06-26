Sudan: Alo Welcomes Mobilization of Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, announced today the organization's warm welcome to the distinguished initiative of Sudan's partners to support the government and people of Sudan, praising the progress achieved by the Sudan despite the challenges it is facing.

During his address to the Sudan's Partners Conference, sponsored by Germany and supported by the United Nations and the European Union, Aboul Gheit noted: "We want to extend our hand and support to the government of Sudan, and this must be in the form of a continuous international stand by the Sudan during the transitional period , as stated in the conference statement, and in the framework of the partnership adopted by the group of friends,".

He asserted the ALO commitment to supporting Sudan to achieve the remaining objectives of the constitutional declaration of the transitional government of Sudan, he continued to stress their help to complete the peace process, and to continue funding for development and humanitarian projects through bilateral cooperation mechanisms with the Sudan's government.

He promised to continue mobilizing efforts and assistance from member states and financial institutions in support of Sudan's priorities.