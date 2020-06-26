Sudan: Alo Welcomes Mobilization of Support to Sudan

Pixabay
(file photo).
25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, announced today the organization's warm welcome to the distinguished initiative of Sudan's partners to support the government and people of Sudan, praising the progress achieved by the Sudan despite the challenges it is facing.

During his address to the Sudan's Partners Conference, sponsored by Germany and supported by the United Nations and the European Union, Aboul Gheit noted: "We want to extend our hand and support to the government of Sudan, and this must be in the form of a continuous international stand by the Sudan during the transitional period , as stated in the conference statement, and in the framework of the partnership adopted by the group of friends,".

He asserted the ALO commitment to supporting Sudan to achieve the remaining objectives of the constitutional declaration of the transitional government of Sudan, he continued to stress their help to complete the peace process, and to continue funding for development and humanitarian projects through bilateral cooperation mechanisms with the Sudan's government.

He promised to continue mobilizing efforts and assistance from member states and financial institutions in support of Sudan's priorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
International Donors Pledge Over a Billion to Sudan
Mass Grave 'From Al-Bashir Era' Found in Khartoum
Sudan War Crimes Suspect Transferred to the Hague
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.