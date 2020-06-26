Sudan: Lina - We Hope International Community Will Participate in Making a New History for Sudan

25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Al-Sheikh has called on the international community to participate effectively, to realize development , security and stability , as well as, providing the requested support for economic development.

The minister addressing Sudan Partnership Conference, through video conference expressed hope that the international conference and the partners to be a part of Sudan new history.

Lina reviewed the big challenges facing the country , expressing the government keenness to to move the people from the poverty to development, prosperity, and social justice stage.

