Sudan: Kuwait Affirms Support for Sudan to Achieve Development and Stability

25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah has affirmed his country's full support for Sudan to move to new era of development and stability.

Al-Sabah added in his address this afternoon to the Sudan Partners Conference, that his country had held many consultations with international partners to support Sudan, "This promises a new era of solidarity and cooperation." He said.

Al-Sabah has expressed gratitude and appreciation to the countries participating in the conference, that helped the Sudan to move to the transitional stage, which is a tangible reality, pointing to the great efforts made by the transitional government in Sudan to achieve the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people, adding that, the government and people of Kuwait, appreciates these great efforts.

