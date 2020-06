Khartoum — The negotiations between the Government and the Armed Struggle Movements kicked off, Thursday evening, at Rotana Hotel, in the presence of the South Sudanese Mediation.

A delegation from the South Sudanese Mediation Committee accompanied by three Chief Negotiators of the Revolutionary Front arrived earlier in Khartoum, carrying message from the President of the State of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mardite to the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan.