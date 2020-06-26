Sudan: Berlin Conference Provides 1.8 Million Dollars in Support for Sudan

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Fisal Mohammed Salih announced, on Thursday, that Sudan received 1.8 million dollars financial support as direct support from the countries and the institutions participating in Sudan Partners Conference.

Fisal outlined, in press statements at the Council of Ministers that great support was allocated to poor families through direct financing and a fund was established for the transitional period supervised by the World Bank in addition to the African Development Bank's support for a period of three years.

The government spokesman thanked the countries that participated in the conference, especially the German government, the European Union, the African Union, the League of Arab States, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Arab and Asian countries, and the League of Arab States for their political, economic and moral support, lauding the UN Secretary-General Guterres's participation, who was keen to participate personally in the conference.

He also indicated the participation of a large number of financial and economic institutions in the conference.