Sudan: Berlin Conference Provides 1.8 Million Dollars in Support for Sudan

Pixabay
(file photo).
25 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Fisal Mohammed Salih announced, on Thursday, that Sudan received 1.8 million dollars financial support as direct support from the countries and the institutions participating in Sudan Partners Conference.

Fisal outlined, in press statements at the Council of Ministers that great support was allocated to poor families through direct financing and a fund was established for the transitional period supervised by the World Bank in addition to the African Development Bank's support for a period of three years.

The government spokesman thanked the countries that participated in the conference, especially the German government, the European Union, the African Union, the League of Arab States, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Arab and Asian countries, and the League of Arab States for their political, economic and moral support, lauding the UN Secretary-General Guterres's participation, who was keen to participate personally in the conference.

He also indicated the participation of a large number of financial and economic institutions in the conference.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
International Donors Pledge Over a Billion to Sudan
Mass Grave 'From Al-Bashir Era' Found in Khartoum
Sudan War Crimes Suspect Transferred to the Hague
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.