Liberia: Justice Ministry Ordered to Arrest, Prosecute Those Responsible for Thursday Morning's Fire Blockade On Tubman Blvd.

press release

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia sternly warns that it will not tolerate acts of violence and lawlessness on the part of any group of people that seek to disrupt the country's hard-earned peace.

The caution comes in the wake of violent activities that damaged property and disrupted free movement on the Tubman Boulevard and the Old Road Community on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, by some members of the self-styled Council of Patriots group.

Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean, Jr. has been ordered to ensure that ALL perpetrators and their masterminds are arrested in order to face the full weight of the law.

The government recognizes that free expression and freedom to engage in political activities are guaranteed under the law, but violence will not be tolerated. Those orchestrating and engaging in such acts will meet the full force of the country's justice system.