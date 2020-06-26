Liberia: 'The CPP Must Remain United' - Benoni Urey Urges

Monrovia — The chairman emeritus of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Benoni Urey, has asked the opposition bloc to remain united in their quest to defeat the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in upcoming elections.

Mr. Urey said in 2017, the current members of the CDC were made to appear insignificant to the voting population as they failed to come together under one voice to challenge the CDC.

"We want to remind you that Liberia needs you in unity. There is strength in unity. We must stay together to ensure that this CPP works, that we can put up a united front to defeat this government," he said.

Speaking on the occasion of his 63rd birthday celebration, he appealed to Liberians to be focused and united in their struggle to unseat the CDC that came to power in 2017.

"In 2017, we had a selection and they tried to make us insignificant in the electoral process, but we will never be made insignificant in our country," Urey said to his supporters.

The All Liberian Party political leader said the 2020 senatorial election would be a period for the opposition to show their strength and speak with one voice.

He promised to speak on the many challenges facing the people of Liberia under the George Weah government.

Also speaking during the celebration, Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson said he is confident that CPP would dethrone CDC government in 2023.

The Bomi County Lawmaker added that he would work hard to bring CPP to power because of the structure that has been put in place.

"Take it to the bank and not any bank in Liberia but banks in the USA that we will unseat this government come 2023," Senator Johnson said.

For his part, Montserrado County Abraham Darius Dillon said, they as opposition, will vote as a block to defeat the CDC.

"We will do everything to vote as a block, which is the only way we can be victorious in elections to come," Dillon said.

He further said the CPP will mobilize in the 15 counties to have their presence before the next election.

He noted those who are thinking that the CPP would not hold up to 2023 are still dreaming and need to wake up from their sleep.