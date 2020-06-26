Nigeria: Alleged Fraud - After Three Years, Court Frees Ex-OAU Acting VC

Three years after their arraignment for alleged fraud, an Osun State High Court in Osogbo on Thursday discharged and acquitted a former acting vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile Ife, Anthony Elujoba, and ex-acting bursar, Josephine Akeredolu.

The judge, Wasiu Akanbi, said the prosecution's case lacks merit.

Mr Elujoba and Ms Akeredolu were arraigned in July 2017 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a petition accusing them of fraud, conversion of public funds, conspiracy and abuse of office.

The officials were said to have illegally awarded N5,477,595 as furniture allowance to themselves.

EFCC also accused Mr Elujoba's one year administration of illegal diversion of N1.4 billion paid to workers in the university as earned allowances and productivity bonus.

But giving his judgement on Thursday, Mr Akanbi said the prosecution did not prove any of the seven-count charges against the defendants.

He said the prosecution team led by M.S. Usman called three witnesses but tendered exhibits with contradictory evidence before the court.

The judge also said Mr Elujoba's appointment letter stated that he would be entitled to fringe benefits, even though he was to serve for six months. The judge also noted that the OAU Governing Board and the Federal Ministry of Education did not report that any money was missing.

Mr Akanbi said the claim by the prosecution witnesses that the acting vice chancellor was entitled to N722, 797.26 since he did not serve for four years could not be proved. He, therefore, discharged and acquitted the two.

Mr Elujoba served as the acting vice-chancellor of OAU between 2016 and 2017 following incessant protests over the appointment of Ayobami Salami as the substantive VC of the institution.

After a month of unrest, the federal government dissolved the institution's governing council and appointed Mr Elujoba as acting VC for six months. He served for one year following a renewal and was the favourite of staff and students of the university for a permanent appointment but the current VC, Eyitope Ogunbodede, got the appointment instead.