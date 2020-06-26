Africa: News Alert - UNSC Members Set to Take GERD Vote This Afternoon

25 June 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The 15 member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) are set to take a vote this afternoon on whether to hold an open virtual meeting on matters concerning the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Addis Standard has learnt.

If the member states reach a consensus, the meeting will take place on Friday June 26. However, it's unlikely that member states reach at a consensus since elected members South Africa and Niger from Africa as well as St. Vincent and Grenadines of Southern Caribbean nation have opposed the idea of a meeting, which leaves the Council divided.

A foreign diplomat who is observing the matter and who spoke to Addis Standard expressed his concerns at Washington's insistence - by siding with Egypt - to force the Council into what amounts to a "procedural vote," which he said in the COVID-19 era was "unprecedented."

The UN Security Council hasn't taken any 'procedural vote', a rare mechanism through which the Council resolves differences, to break a deadlock among its 15 members since at least mid-March 2020. The UNSC member states agreed to do away with 'procedural vote' since they no longer meet in the Chamber because of COVID-19 restrictions.

