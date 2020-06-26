Nigeria: Search for Lagos Boat Mishap Victim Continues 4 Days After

Lagos — Four days after a wooden boat conveying four persons capsized on the Ikorodu waterways in Lagos, the body of the fourth person was yet to be recovered by yesterday evening.

Some fishermen had rescued the three other passengers on Tuesday at about 5pm when the boat capsized.

A combined team of rescue workers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Inland Waterways Agency (LASWA) and local fishermen was sighted yesterday combing the backwaters in Ikorodu and Epe in search of the body.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said yesterday, "LRT responders were on ground at the incident scene.

The rescued victims were provided with medical care and released by the Bravo team of LASEMA.

"Search-and-rescue was suspended on Tuesday night due to nightfall but has recommenced today. I appeal to the people of Lagos State to ensure they always wear life jacket while plying our waterways."