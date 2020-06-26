Angola: Social Policy Commission Assesses Rearrangement of Higher Education Institutions

Luanda — Cabinet Council's Commission for Social Policy discussed Thursday re-organisation of the network in public institutions of higher education to adapt them to the strategic objectives of economic, social and technological development of the country.

According to the press release from the Commission's meeting, the re-arrangement includes the merger and creation of the new institutions.

The main goal of the project is to reshape the public institutions network, valuing the principles of rationalisation of the resources, guidance of the new training offer for graduate courses, according to the real demand of the labour market and the country's economic development.

The session, chaired by minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, made clear that the university resizing is based on the development plan for the provinces and surrounding areas where the institutions are located.

The objective is to reduce the unemployed among the graduates and enhancing polytechnic education, in order to link higher education to professional practice and regional development.

Resizing and merging will also help avoid the scattering budgetary resources and provide a more rational and shared management of infrastructures and services, such as libraries, cafeterias, homes, administrative offices and lectures.

The Commission also analysed a proposal that foresees, in addition to university teaching staff, hiring national and foreign individuals with recognized scientific, technological, pedagogical, cultural or professional competence, namely guest professors, collaborators, assistants and monitors.

After having analysed the development and fight against poverty programme last year, the Commission recommended its multi-sector assessment to respond to the challenges of inclusion and the productive integration of families and different groups of society, in view of its impact on the people's life.

The Commission has conditioned the resumption of classes in the higher education subsystem to the assessment of the evolution of the epidemiological situation on covid-19 in the country.

The session also evaluated the exceptional measures on resumption of cultural and artistic activities during the period of Public Disaster Situation, as well as the dispute within the Universal Church in the Kingdom of God, without giving any details.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports was recommended to work with youth and sports organisations to raise public awareness of compliance with biosafety measures, avoiding agglomerations and observing social distancing.