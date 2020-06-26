Angola: Universities Formalise Teaching On Human Rights

Luanda — Six Luanda-based higher education institutions have formalised the commitment to bring specific training on human rights to their curricular plan.

1 / 1

Carlos Alberto Pinto de Sousa, Rector of Universidade Privada de Angola (UPRA)

The decision stemmed from an agreement the six institution signed Thursday with the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. They are the universities of Belas, Methodista de Angola, Privada de Angola and the higher institutes Metropolitano, Social Sciences and International Relations.

The deal is part of the national human rights strategy, said the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz.

The national strategy recommends that human rights should be taught in schools at all levels.

The official stressed that a similar agreement has been signed with the Ministry of Education, including the teaching of human rights subjects in primary and secondary schools. Speaking on behalf of higher education institutions, Carlos Alberto, rector of the Private University of Angola (UPRA) congratulated the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights for the initiative.