Angola: Universities Formalise Teaching On Human Rights

26 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Six Luanda-based higher education institutions have formalised the commitment to bring specific training on human rights to their curricular plan.

1 / 1

Carlos Alberto Pinto de Sousa, Rector of Universidade Privada de Angola (UPRA)

The decision stemmed from an agreement the six institution signed Thursday with the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. They are the universities of Belas, Methodista de Angola, Privada de Angola and the higher institutes Metropolitano, Social Sciences and International Relations.

The deal is part of the national human rights strategy, said the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz.

The national strategy recommends that human rights should be taught in schools at all levels.

The official stressed that a similar agreement has been signed with the Ministry of Education, including the teaching of human rights subjects in primary and secondary schools. Speaking on behalf of higher education institutions, Carlos Alberto, rector of the Private University of Angola (UPRA) congratulated the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights for the initiative.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.